The 296 Speciale defines the new benchmark in terms of driving thrills for the Ferrari production range
Weight-saving solutions, improved ABS Evo, extra boost and the new fast shift strategy come together to make the 296 Speciale the car that’s the most fun to drive on the market
The 296 Speciale generates a total of 435 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, 20% more than the 296 GTB
The heart of the powertrain is a 120° V6 paired with a plug-in electric motor, delivering 880 cv
The design of the 296 Speciale boldly flaunts cues taken directly from motor sports and a radical styling lexicon underscoring its sporty, thrilling soul
An extensive use of carbon fibre and Alcantara©
TECHINCAL DETAILS