    Ferrari 275 GTS: The Pininfarina-designed spider version of the 275 GTB shared the same independent rear suspension and rear-mounted gearbox.

    The Pininfarina-designed spider version of the 275 GTB shared the same independent rear suspension and rear-mounted gearbox. The V12 once again was fitted with wet sump lubrication, but the engine developed around 20 bhp less; given the type of car and its target clientele, torque and flexibility were favoured over maximum power. While the 275 GTB wore alloy rims, the GTS was fitted with wire wheels, creating a more elegant look.

    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 58.8mm
    • Unitary displacement273.81cc
    • Total displacement3285.72cc
    • Compression ratio9.2 : 1
    • Maximum power191 kW (260 hp) at 7000 rpm
    • Power per litre79hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCZ/6 or 40 DFI/1 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and roller
    • Fuel tankcapacity 84litres
    • Front tyres195 or 205 x 14
    • Rear tyres195 or 205 x 14
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4350mm
    • Width1675mm
    • Height1250mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1377mm
    • Rear track1393mm
    • Weight1120kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed242km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
