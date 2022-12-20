The new Ferrari Purosangue presented in London

The Ferrari Purosangue, the brand new Ferrari sportscar, first ever four-door and four-seater Ferrari in history, was unveiled in two beautiful specifications: one in the traditional Grigio Titanio and one with the new signature paint, the Nero Purosangue. The event took place at Olympia London, the historical exhibition centre in the heart of the British capital city.

Following the concept of born without compromise, born of passion and born of the Ferrari Bloodline the new Purosangue redefines a new era for Ferrari. With the Ferrari Purosangue the company from Maranello developed the Prancing Horse’s first ever four-door four-seater, equipped with Maranello’s iconic naturally aspirated V12, which can unleash a massive 725 HP in total. With this new car, Ferrari took the challenge to create a car with a voluminous spaces, lightness and driving pleasure to a higher level. With the completely new developed Ferrari Active Suspension Technology (F.A.S.T.) the driver has the feeling to be strongly connected to the road even that give you the unique Ferrari driving experience. Thanks to its innovative technologies and the new car layout, Ferrari developed a real sport car that can be driven even under challenging conditions like road, snow, sand and the countryside.

With the Ferrari Purosangue, the engineers from Maranello set a new standard in the automotive industry, thanks to a unique car encapsulation of the Prancing Horse’s DNA, where performance, driving pleasure and comfort coexist in perfect harmony.

The two cars displayed at the event will remain available in London for customers and prospects to view.

Contact your nearest Official Ferrari Dealer to view the car and for more information and discover all the details of the new Ferrari Purosangue.