The new Ferrari Purosangue presented in Frankfurt

The new Ferrari Purosangue was the star for an exclusive event in the presence of a selected group of customers who were able to discover Ferrari's latest model in Frankfurt Germany. The newest model from Maranello was introduced by Wilhelm Hegger, Head of Ferrari Central Europe and Pietro Virgolin, Product Marketing Manager towards the local audience.

For two exclusive evenings, the guests had the opportunity to discover the Ferrari Purosangue a true Ferrari sportscar first ever four-door, four-seater car in Ferrari’s history in more detail at the Kap Europa in Frankfurt, the venue was decorated in an incredible atmosphere as and illuminated in an extraordinary style.

Following the concept of born without compromises, born of passion and born of the Ferrari Bloodline the new Purosangue redefines a new era for Ferrari. With the Ferrari Purosangue the company from Maranello developed the Prancing Horse’s first ever four-door four-seater, equipped with Maranello’s iconic naturally aspirated V12, which can unleash a massive 725 HP in total. With this new car, Ferrari took the challenge to create a car with a voluminous spaces, lightness and driving pleasure to a higher level. With the completely new developed Ferrari Active Suspension Technology (F.A.S.T.) the driver has the feeling to be strongly connected to the road even that give you the unique Ferrari driving experience. Thanks to its innovative technologies and the new car layout, Ferrari developed a real sport car that can be driven even under challenging conditions like road, snow, sand and the countryside.

With the Ferrari Purosangue, the engineers from Maranello set a new standard in the automotive industry, thanks to a unique car encapsulation of the Prancing Horse’s DNA, where performance, driving pleasure and comfort coexist in perfect harmony.

