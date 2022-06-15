THE NEW FERRARI 296 GTS PRESENTATION IN PARIS

The new Ferrari 296 GTS, latest model of the Prancing Horse, was presented for an exclusive premiere in Paris (France).

The premiere took place during two very exclusive evenings, at Porte de Versailles, an iconic and historical place for automotive. In fact, the Parc des expositions is since several years the theatre of the “Paris Motor Show”, one of the main automotive event since the end of the 19th century.

With a traditional Italian dinner and a futuristic light show, the Ferrari 296GTS was spectacularly presented by Michele Aporti, Managing Director Ferrari West Europe. For this very special occasion, he was accompanied on the stage by Francesco Bianchi (Head of FEA Hub) and Mariana Sarti (Head of Marketing FEA Hub).

Since 75 years, Ferrari has been a pioneer in the combination of tradition and innovation, not only by offering unique and timeless cars but also unforgettable experiences to its community. Once again, by unveiling the “Fun to Drive” concept with the Ferrari 296GTB & GTS, the Prancing Horse open a new chapter in its legendary history.

Looking more at the technical specifications, the 296 GTS uses the new 663 cv 120° V6, coupled with an electric motor capable of delivering a further 122 kW (167 cv), initially on the 296 GTB. This is the first 6-cylinder engine installed on a road-going spider sporting the Prancing Horse badge ! It unleashes its class-leading 830 cv total power output to deliver previously unthinkable performance levels and an innovative, exhilarating and unique soundtrack, further enhanced by the fact that it can be relished with the top down.

The car thus redefines the whole concept of fun behind the wheel, guaranteeing pure emotions not just when it is being pushed to its limits, but also in day-to-day driving situations.

Contact your nearest Ferrari Dealer for more information and discover all the details of the new 296 GTS!