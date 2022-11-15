The final stage of Passione Ferrari Club Challenge to be held at Imola

The Passione Ferrari Club Challenge came to an end on the occasion of the World Finals - the event celebrating the conclusion of the Corse Clienti activities - which this year were held at the Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola.

Our drivers met up at the Imola circuit for the last race of the season, which witnessed its perfect conclusion in the evening of the 2022 top talent award ceremony.

The stage of the evening welcomed numerous award winners, including Lorenzo Innocenti (Rossocorsa), who received the "Club Challenge fastest member" award, and Martin Havas (Scuderia Praha), who received the "Club Challenge best improvement season 2022" award.

New this year was the honorary member award of the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge to Daniele Scabini, the longest-serving among all Club Challenge participants.

But that's not all: before the new 2023 season, motivated by the great success of this year's Club Challenge, it has been decided to add a special stage on 27 and 28 November at the Circuito Monteblanco in Spain, where drivers will enjoy one or two days on the track on board their Ferrari 488 Challenge cars.

Contact your Official Ferrari Dealer to find out all the details of the new Ferrari next stage and join.