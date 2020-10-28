The Ferrari Roma wins 2020 Car Design Award

The Ferrari Roma has won the Production Cars category of the prestigious Car Design Award, which ran from 1984 to 1997 before being relaunched in its current form in 2016. The remote 2020 prize-giving ceremony was held today on the Car Design Award’s YouTube channel. The plaudit is an acknowledgement of the work of the design teams responsible for the automotive sector’s finest production designs of the year.



Launched in 1984 by Auto&Design magazine, the Car Design Award is aimed at projects that have contributed to the evolution of car design. This year’s winners were selected by an expert jury of 12 journalists from the leading international car publications, including Auto&Design itself. In assigning the Production Cars to the Ferrari Roma, the jury stated that “The Ferrari design team, led by Flavio Manzoni, did an incredible job with the Roma. This car reinterprets the classical lines of a Gran Turismo car and projects them into the 21 st century thanks to sensual, evocative and cutting-edge design”.





The Ferrari Roma is Maranello’s new 2+ coupé, a model with sublimely refined, timeless design and all the power and agility required to guarantee a unique driving experience. Its signature Italian styling is a contemporary reinterpretation of the carefree lifestyle of 1950s and ‘60s Rome, from which it takes its evocative name, Roma. Stylistically, the Ferrari Roma is characterised by clean, symbiotic forms. Its beautifully harmonious proportions and elegantly pure, balanced volumes are verymuch in line with the Ferrari mid-front-engined grand touring tradition of which the 250 GT Berlinetta lusso is the most iconic example, and from which the car takes itsinspiration. It embodies an extremely modern design language, which underlines its authentic, refined styling. Equally, however, its sleek lines retain the sporty vocationshared by all Ferraris.