The Ferrari 12Cilindri, the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider and the F80 win the 2025 Red Dot: Best Of The Best Award

Maranello 04 June 2025

Ferrari has been honoured with the highest design award from the German Red Dot Award association. The F80, Ferrari 12Cilindri, and Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider all received the Red Dot: Best of the Best in the Product Design category.

The Red Dot Award, a leading industrial design award, honours innovation and excellence in the industry. Celebrating its 71st year, the awards ceremony will be held on 8 July 2025 in Essen, Germany.

Over the past 11 years Ferrari has won 32 Red Dot Awards: no other car manufacturer has achieved comparable results since the award was inaugurated in 1955. Since 2015, the jury has awarded Ferrari no fewer than 13 Red Dot: Best of the Best prizes.

The awards highlight the exceptional work of the Ferrari Styling Centre led by Flavio Manzoni, which focuses on creating innovative cars that continue Ferrari's legacy and represent the ideal balance between form and function.

FERRARI 12CILINDRI

FERRARI 12CILINDRI SPIDER

The Ferrari 12Cilindri and the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider are inspired by Ferrari Grand Tourers of the 50s and 60s and fully embody the mission of the front-engine V12 two-seater Ferrari in a blend of elegance, versatility, and performance. They represent the latest evolution of this lineage, passing on a unique heritage and elevating it to new standards of performance, comfort, and design. The shapes express sportiness, class, and sobriety: simple and harmonious lines integrate innovations such as integrated active aerodynamics to ensure unparalleled performance, the front-hinged clamshell bonnet that enhances the engine compartment, and classic design cues, like the twin pair of exhaust pipes typical of Ferrari 12Cilindri. In the case of the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, the much-appreciated retractable hardtop (RHT) allows the car to switch to open-air configuration in just 14 seconds, even while driving at speeds up to 45 km/h.

F80

The F80 is Maranello's sixth supercar. The carbon-fibre chassis houses a hybrid power unit that delivers 1200 cv, 900 of which come from the 499P-derived V6 engine, that took two consecutive Le Mans 24 Hours victories in 2023 and 2024. The three-litre V6, internally known as F163CF, boosts the specific power output level to 300 cv/l. The remaining 300 cv are produced by the 800 V hybrid system with an electric front axle (e-4WD) and a rear electric motor (MGU-K). The technological transfer from Formula 1 introduces e-turbos (MGU-H), which generate power from the excess kinetic energy from the rotation of the turbines and eliminates turbo lag. Designed for maximum performance, the car produces 1050 kg downforce at 250 km/h. At the rear is an active wing which adjusts continuously both for height and incidence. The active suspension, whose upper arms are made using 3D metal additive manufacturing technology, dramatically improves the handling especially on the track. The Boost Optimisation records the track and provides an extra power boost in the areas needed to reduce lap times. The ‘1+’ cockpit is asymmetrical: its single-seater effect is geared towards driver comfort, even though the F80 is homologated for two people. The F80 is limited to 799 units and will be produced until 2027, the year the company celebrates its 80th anniversary.