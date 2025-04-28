The Ferrari 12Cilindri and the 12Cilindri Spider win the iF Design Gold Award

28 April 2025

The Prancing Horse’s mid-front-engined V12 cars have won the prestigious IF Design Gold Award

The award ceremony was held today in Berlin

The F80 also received the iF Design Award from the iF International Forum Design GmbH

The Ferrari 12Cilindri and the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider are the only cars to have received one of the 75 prestigious Gold Awards at the 2025 iF Design Awards. The judges highlighted the "ingenious use of graphic elements that wrap the 3D surfaces" of the cars, as well as their "form that is both exciting and reassuring."

Ferrari also collected an iF Design Award for the F80. These awards further underscore the relentless pursuit of the Ferrari Design Centre, led by Flavio Manzoni, to find cutting-edge design solutions that enhance the Prancing Horse’s models without ever compromising the absolute synergy between functionality and aesthetics.

The award ceremony for the 2025 edition of the iF Design Award, one of the most coveted design recognitions worldwide, was held today in Berlin. Founded in 1953 by iF International Forum Design GmbH, the competition sees judges assessing over 10,500 products and projects from around 70 nations.

The international judging panel praised the design, commenting "Ferrari is the quintessence of luxury. Ferraris have always represented the maximum expression of the automobile, and the 12Cilindri is no exception. This design hints at 1950s and ‘60s Ferraris yet is undeniably modern, from its cutting-edge aerodynamics to its ingenious use of graphical elements that wrap its 3D surfaces. Once again, Ferrari has magically succeeded in creating a form that is both thrilling and reassuring."