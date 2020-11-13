The F8 Tributo triumphs again at the 2020 sport auto Awards

The F8 Tributo has received a prestigious award from the leading German automotive magazine, sport auto. The car was named Best Imported Production Coupé Over €150,000 for the second year running, having triumphed in the same category in the 2019 edition.

The sport auto Awards, which this year skipped their traditional prize-giving ceremony due to Covid-19 restrictions, are amongst the most coveted in the entire motor sector with the winning cars in the various categories decided in a special poll by the readers of the German magazine sport auto.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is the mid-rear-engined sports car that represents the highest expression of the Prancing Horse’s classic two-seater berlinetta. Its name is also an homage to Ferrari’s most powerful ever V8 which won the International Engine of the Year award four years running, and was also voted the best engine of the last two decades. The iteration that powers the F8 Tributo delivers 720 cv and a specific power output of 185 cv/l.

