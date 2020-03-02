Swiss Ferrari dealers to host latest models from the Geneva International Motor Show stand

The five new models in the Prancing Horse line-up to undertake an exclusive tour of the Swiss dealer showrooms



The five new models launched by Ferrari in 2019 will be unveiled to clients across Switzerland in an exclusive road show from the 3rd to the 18th of March. The F8 Tributo, SF90 Stradale, F8 Spider, 812 GTS and Roma are going to be showcased together for the first time in a series of events to be organised in Ferrari’s seven dealerships.

This initiative, the first of its kind for Ferrari in Switzerland, was taken to give clients who had been intending to visit the Geneva International Motor Show the opportunity of seeing the cars up close in an exclusive setting.



The five models represent five interpretations of the philosophy of offering “different Ferrari for different Ferraristi” and underscore just how diverse the Maranello marque’s range has become. Ferrari’s line-up is designed to appeal to an increasingly wide array of clients without compromising on the values of exclusivity, class-leading performance and technological excellence that are part of the DNA of every Ferrari. Elegance, performance, versatility and driving pleasure are the four pillars of the newly-structured Prancing Horse range which embraces the tastes and requirements of both longstanding devotees and new generations of Ferraristi alike.

