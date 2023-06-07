Spielberg 2023: Ferrari passion between fun and competition on the track

During the two days of activities, no less than 158 test drives were carried out, with 80 drivers and 349 participants gathering at the Auditorium: exceptional numbers for a not-to-be-missed event, including conferences, briefings, car check-ups and the display of the range of iconic models such as the Daytona SP3, the 296 GTB, the SF90 Stradale, the Roma and the latest addition, the Purosangue.

Ferrari lovers had the chance to enter the world of the Prancing Horse through the front door, discovering new features, hidden aspects and curiosities, unveiled directly from the voices from the Maranello factory.

An inclusive programme, in which the real protagonists are the members of the Community also in the racing activities, from the grid walk, the paddock & garage tour to the most exciting and awaited moment for all those present: the Ferrari Parade, which brought together no less than 80 cars of passionate customers directly on the starting grid, engaged in laps around the track like professional drivers.

It was a Saturday full of unique emotions, to be shared and recounted at the exclusive Ferrari-style dinner that brought to a close an amazing day in one of the best and most iconic locations in the area.

The next event of Passione Ferrari will take place on the weekend of 15 and 16 July at the historic Portuguese circuit of the Estoril.

If you are interested in discovering the calendar or insights on all the Passione Ferrari 2023 stages, all you have to do is stay updated on our website Ferrari.com or contact your nearest Ferrari dealer and find out how to join our community.