Second stage of Passione Ferrari at Misano

Numerous activities and attractions took place and welcomed visitors, who were able to admire the Ferrari range of products at close quarters, such as the Daytona SP3, the 296 GTB, the SF90 Stradale, the Roma and the latest addition, the Purosangue.

With the Misano stage, the Auditorium also returned, a real theatre where enthusiastic Ferraristi had the chance to get up close and personal with the Ferrari brand, discovering hidden aspects, unveiled directly by the protagonists of the Prancing Horse through an inclusive programme full of appointments and meetings dedicated to the new Purosangue, the world of customisation and the adrenalin-filled world of Challenge, with an enthralling introduction to the 499P, the car that will compete in the FIA WEC endurance world championship in the premier class.

But there was also no shortage of star activities on the circuit, with exclusive test drives of Ferrari cars, the grid walk and the paddock & garage tour to taste the racing DNA. At last, the long-awaited moment that encompasses all the emotions of the Ferraristi: the Ferrari Parade, which brought together no less than 70 cars of passionate customers directly on the starting grid, engaged in laps around the track like true F1 drivers.

It was a weekend full of excitement, culminating in an exclusive Saturday evening dinner in perfect Ferrari style, in one of the area's most iconic locations.

The next event, the third stage of Passione Ferrari, will take place on the weekend of 13 and 14 May at the Spielberg race track in Austria.

If you are interested in discovering the calendar or insights on all the Passione Ferrari 2023 stages, all you have to do is stay updated on Ferrari.com or contact your nearest Ferrari dealer and find out how to join our community.