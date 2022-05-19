Second round at Le Castellet for Passione Ferrari Club Challenge

The appointment with Passione Ferrari Club Challenge continues, the adrenaline-filled track day dedicated to 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge EVO owners who compete in an exciting race against the stopwatch to achieve the best lap time.

In May, the championship moved to France's Paul Richard circuit in Le Castellet, one of Europe's most famous racing circuits where the "Courbe de Signes", one of the fastest corners where F1 single-seaters exceed 340 km/h along the 1.8 km Mistral straight, is located.

The 56 drivers, from all over Europe, were able to improve their driving performance and experience a day surrounded by Ferrari passion with some interesting activities outside the track as well.

After the Le Castellet stage, the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge will move to Hungary for the third round of the season on 16 June at the Hungaroring circuit in Budapest.