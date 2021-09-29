Piero Ferrari receives the “Mecenate dello Sport” Award

The ceremony during which Piero Ferrari received the ‘Mecenate dello Sport’ award was held today in the CONI (Italian National Olympic Committee) Hall of Honour. The award is promoted by the ‘Fondazione Mecenate dello Sport - Varaldo Di Pietro’ to support the universal values of sports disciplines and reward the figures who have made an essential, national and international, contribution to the growth of both sport and activities of social and charitable value.

The Vice Chairman of Ferrari received the award from Giovanni Di Pietro, President of the ‘Fondazione Mecenate dello Sport - Varaldo Di Pietro’ and from Giovanni Malagò, President of CONI.



The Technical Committee, made up of journalists and representatives of Italian sport, stated that Piero Ferrari had received the award “for successfully creating and developing, over time, one of the most well-known and prestigious symbols of Italy in the world, not only in terms of sport, capable of generating pride, excitement and a sense of belonging for millions of Italians and representing an unquestionable asset in the development of motor sport in Italy and internationally.”



In his thanksgiving speech, Piero Ferrari said: “Ferrari is made up of many people, and I’m going to share this award with everyone at Maranello. In Formula 1 too, there aren’t only the drivers, but many people are behind the work. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to offer my contribution, support and even courage, in the good times as well as others. There is a great sense of belonging throughout the company.”

