Passione Ferrari's 2023 season kicks off in Valencia

With the onset of spring, the new 2023 season of Passione Ferrari - the official Ferrari track events programme - also kicked off, with the first event at the Valencia circuit, during the Ferrari European Challenge, the most famous of the single-marque championships that has been fascinating customers and Ferraristi fans since 1993 with thrilling races on the world's most beautiful circuits.
Participants from all over Europe gathered for two days of free track sessions where they could hone their track driving skills and enjoy their Ferraris within the exclusive safety-focused surroundings of the Spanish race track.
A programme packed with activities involved our Ferrari drivers in the passion of the Ferrari world, such as the test drives of the cars in the range, including the new 296 GTB; the Ferrari Parade, the classic lap of honour on the track; the Grid Walk, where customers could experience emotions of the starting grid up close; the Paddock Tour, during which a professional guide explained how the Ferrari Challenge team works and the exclusive Saturday evening dinner in an evocative setting in the heart of the circuit.
Next stage: Misano World Circuit, Italy, on 22 and 23 April.
Contact your nearest Official Ferrari Dealer to discover the full Passione Ferrari offer and join our community