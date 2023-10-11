Passione Ferrari Club Challenge: Adrenaline and fun on the legendary Circuit of Spa Francorchamps

This beautiful circuit, full of very demanding technical sections, fast corners and short straights, is characterised by the legendary 'Eau rouge' chicane and, with its 7 km of pure adrenaline, is the longest in the F1 World Championship: all these features give it the official status of "the most beautiful circuit in the world".



For the lucky Ferraristi taking part, it is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to get behind the wheel of their Ferrari 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge EVO cars: thrills like real F1 drivers combined with healthy chronometer competition, lots of fun and plenty of Ferrari-red entertainment.

All of this, under the supervision, assistance and training of real professional drivers provided by the Prancing Horse.

The Community responded to this appointment with exceptional figures: 20 teams, 57 cars and 74 drivers, including test drives and challenges to the last breath.

The enthusiastic Ferraristi made for an exciting two days, both on the track and in the many moments of entertainment organised within the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Hospitality.

These were important opportunities to consolidate the team spirit and share those unique sensations that only the Maranello brand can give.

After the Spa round, the next event - the sixth of the season - will move to Germany, on 12 and 13 October at the historic Hockenheim circuit.

Discover all the other stages, insights and events of the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge 2023 by visiting our website - Ferrari.com.