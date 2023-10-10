Passione Ferrari at the historic Belgian circuit

On the weekend of 16 - 17 September, in fact, the passionate Ferraristi participants were able to confront each other on one of the best-loved historic tracks of all time, one of the few tracks still defined as "old generation". This circuit has remained true to its original characteristics: very technical, with fast sweeping bends interspersed with short straights; in short, the perfect mix for pure track fun.

Over the two days, no less than 120 test drives were carried out, with 74 drivers, 510 invited to the Hospitality and 300 participants gathering in the Auditorium: exceptional figures for a unique event, where lucky Ferraristi had the chance to get to know and experience the Prancing Horse world up close.

Between adrenaline at the wheel, entertainment, conviviality and moments of pure fun, there were many emotions shared by the increasingly numerous and cohesive Ferrari Red Community.

If you are interested in discovering the calendar or insights on all the Passione Ferrari 2023 stages, all you have to do is stay updated on our website Ferrari.com or contact your nearest Ferrari dealer and find out how to join our community.