New Ferrari 296 GTS in London

The first V6 open roof Ferrari to wear the Prancing Horse badge has arrived in the UK: welcome the new Ferrari 296 GTS that last week made its national debut, during an exclusive two-night event in London.

The red carpet welcoming customers to the venue was embraced by a randevouz of iconic Ferrari models that wrote the history of rear-mid engined berlinettas.

At the beginning of the event, Ferrari guests could admire the coupe version of the newcomer in both its souls: the 296 GTB and the 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano were in fact displayed in the entrance hall, against a breath-taking view of the London skyline.

The new Ferrari 296 GTS sits next to its coupe sibling as the new mid-rear engined, 2-seat RWD Ferrari convertible sports berlinetta: it is the epitome of sportiness, performance and driving thrills, now en plein air.