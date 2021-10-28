Montblanc Great Characters Enzo Ferrari Edition

With its latest Great Characters edition, Montblanc pays tribute to the life and legacy of Enzo Ferrari. The same passion for craftsmanship and innovation that defines the Ferrari brand has been applied in Montblanc’s atelier to create three different writing instrument editions that tell the story of the Prancing Horse’s founder. With its new limited edition, Montblanc celebrates the character and genius of the man who would stop at nothing to race against speed and bring automotive enthusiasts the thrill of racing with every one of his Ferrari cars.

This first project represents the first step of a wider partnership and this have been launched with an exclusive event at Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena, the birthplace of the Founder, in October 27.

