Exactly 40 years after its presentation at the 1984 Geneva Motor Show, Ferrari is delighted to announce the GTO Legacy Tour 2024, an exclusive celebration of the 40th anniversary of a truly legendary car. The Maranello marque is organising a driving experience for owners of the Prancing Horse’s first ever supercar in the stunning surroundings of the Italian Dolomites between October 1st and 5th 2024.



The Ferrari GTO event is the second edition of the Legacy Tour, following up on the F40-themed maiden outing in 2023. The latter saw 39 teams exploring a route that wound its way from Forte dei Marmi through the Apuan Alps and Tuscan countryside to Maranello.

The Legacy Tour 2024, on the other hand, starts from Val Rendena and crews will have the impressive Dolomites as their backdrop until the final day of driving when they arrive in Maranello. The GTOs will be welcomed at the Prancing Horse headquarters where Ferrari Classiche’s experts and some members of the original GTO development team will reveal the car’s secrets. The cars will then be displayed inside the factory before the GTO Legacy Tour 2024 officially concludes with a parade at the Fiorano Circuit.

GTO owners wishing to take part in the GTO Legacy Tour should contact their dealer by end of April.

