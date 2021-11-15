Important news for all passionate Prancing Horse customers: The new Ferrari Genuine configurator is now online. This interactive platform allows lucky owners to customise their cars, equipping them with official aftermarket accessories.

The Genuine car configurator is a unique tool that further strengthens the bond between the Maranello-based company and its customers. Indeed, Ferrari is the only car company to have developed a 3D configurator for after-sales accessories. Customers are accompanied in their discovery of Genuine optional extras. They can consult the interactive catalogue, select their desired accessories independently and assess the personalisation of their vehicle in real-time.

The configurator allows owners to use a 3D representation of their Ferrari, a realistic reproduction exactly as per production specifications, and add Ferrari Genuine customisations, seeing them as they will be installed on their car. The tool can only be used by Ferrari car owners through the MyFerrari app or from the MyGarage section, directly on the www.ferrari.com website, by accessing the customer’s private area. The car configurator offers a 360° panorama, which can be rotated and viewed from all angles, with six different main angles, plus detail shots to assess every little aspect of the finish.