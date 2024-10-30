FRECA: Champion Camara ends the season with another win

In the final round of the European Formula Regional season at Monza, Rafael took his seventh win, ending the year with a record number of points. Tuukka Taponen finished third in the championship.

“I’m going to Monza to enjoy the weekend without having to think of the classification,” said Rafael Camara after clinching this year’s European Formula Regional title at the previous round in Barcelona. He was true to his word, finishing second in Race 1 and winning Race 2, entering the record books in the category.

Triumphant. Rafael won seven times, with a further five podium finishes, ending a triumphant 2024 with 309 points, a record for the category. “It was fantastic to end such a brilliant year with another win,” commented Camara. “My opening lap was very good and once I was in the lead I managed the race comfortably. I’m extremely happy with my season, it was really nice as we were always competitive. I got the chance to work with great professionals and that made this a year I will never forget. I enjoyed every race, every single day on track and given the results we achieved I am very happy to celebrate this title with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy, the Prema team and everyone who supported me.”

Tuukka. Taponen didn’t have much luck in Monza, ending the year third in the championship, with 198 points, four wins and three second places. “The second half of the season turned out to be much harder than the first,” he said. “I made a few mistakes, but I think that in most of the weekends that did not go well, bad luck definitely played a part. The season finale was not the best, but I think I can consider finishing third a good result. I wanted to finish in the top three and this is my first season in this category and it’s worth remembering that I won the UAE championship at the start of the year.”

Race-1 –Heavy rain led to qualifying for race-1 being cancelled and the starting grid was based on the order of the second free practice session, held the day before, when Camara was third and Taponen 16th. Even though the rain eased off, the race started behind the Safety Car, with the green flag waved after two laps. Camara wasted no time in attacking Roman Bilinski to move up to second. He then reeled off a string of fastest laps, closing the gap to the leader, Ugo Ugochukwu, to just two seconds, but with five minutes remaining, the Safety Car came out so that all the gaps were wiped out. The race resumed for the final lap and although Rafa tried his best to take the lead, he crossed the line second, three tenths behind Ugochukwa. Taponen did well in the difficult conditions to make up six places and finish tenth.

Race-2. –The final race of the season saw Camara start from third and Taponen from seventh on the grid. The rain eased off enough for everyone to be on slick tyres. When the lights went out, Camara got away really well, passing Alessandro Giusti going into the first chicane and Theophile Nael braking for Roggia. The Safety Car was out for a long time after lap 2 and, at the restart, Camara kept the lead with authority, but at the first chicane, Taponen was hit by another car and the Safety Car came out again. It restarted but only briefly before being red-flagged following a multiple and even fiery pile-up. Camara effectively drove a lap of honour to end the race, bidding farewell to a triumphant season with yet another win.