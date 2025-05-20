Ferrari’s New Dealer Corporate Identity inaugurated

Rome 20 May 2025

Ferrari inaugurated today in Rome, in the presence of the press, the first dealership that reflects the company’s new corporate identity. The showroom at Via Pinciana 65 in Rome is run by Samocar, an official dealership since 1957 and a reference point for Ferrari enthusiasts in central Italy.

The inauguration, attended by Enrico Galliera (Ferrari Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer) and Giovanni Malagò (Samocar Dealer Principal), marks the global debut of Ferrari's new corporate identity for its showrooms, designed to elevate the visitor experience and make dealership spaces even more aligned with the brand's DNA and values. To this end, creating physical spaces that embody Ferrari's dedication to excellence is essential so that Maranello's showrooms display a coordinated identity, ultimately enhancing the experience of enthusiasts and customers alike.

Ferrari considers dealerships a 360° meeting point for the Ferraristi community, offering an environment where visitors are enveloped by Ferrari's passion for performance, technology, and luxury craftsmanship. The new concept aims to express timeless elegance while embracing modernity.

The new Ferrari dealership design concept has been redefined based on three strategic pillars:

Uniqueness : the dealership becomes a space that embodies Ferrari's essence through its core values: performance, innovation, design, and craftsmanship. The various areas, dedicated to the Ferrari Brand, Heritage and Community, create a welcoming environment where visitors can explore the unique features of each car, connect with the Ferrari community, and experience Ferrari's unparalleled expertise in the racing world.

Belonging : the showroom emphasizes the importance of personal connections. At its heart is the Piazza, which creates a welcoming and dynamic environment, placing visitors at the centre of every interaction.

Interaction between physical and digital elements: technology makes it possible to further personalise the experience while maintaining the centrality of the human element. Custom configuration devices create unique interactions, ensuring a harmonious blend of digital and physical that supports the visitor experience.

Design Principles

At the heart of the design of every new Ferrari showroom is the Italian soul embodied by the entrance arch reminiscent of traditional porticos in Italian architecture. This is the first welcoming point for visitors, who are greeted in a timeless and modern space, perfectly representing two of the core values of the brand– tradition and innovation.

The centrality of the person is further emphasized by the central meeting space of the showroom, circular in shape, called Piazza, like the lively squares of Italian towns and cities. Visitors, far from being mere spectators, become protagonists of a shared experience, fostering connections and a sense of belonging. The Piazza is a hub of interaction where members of the Ferrari family can gather, share important moments related to Ferrari, explore, and immerse themselves in the world of the brand.

High-quality materials, attention to detail, and carefully curated displays reflect the characteristics of Ferrari cars, while subtle design cues evoke concepts of speed, precision, and innovation. The cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly into the spaces, allowing visitors to interact with cars in dynamic and engaging ways.

The design cues – fluid and clean lines, sinuous and bold shapes – recall Ferrari’s sports car styling features, while the showroom’s innovative characteristics project it into the future. This interplay between past and modernity creates a space that, besides displaying cars, tells the story of a brand committed to the constant pursuit of excellence and redefining the limits of the possible.



ABOUT FERRARI

Ferrari is one of the world’s leading luxury brands, encompassing racing, sports cars and lifestyle. In each of these three souls, the Prancing Horse is a symbol of exclusivity, innovation and cutting-edge performance. The brand’s heritage and global recognition are closely associated with its Formula 1 racing team, Scuderia Ferrari, the most successful in the sport’s history. Since the inaugural World Championship in 1950, Scuderia Ferrari has claimed 16 Constructors’ and 15 Drivers’ world titles. From its home in Maranello, Italy, Ferrari designs, engineers, and produces some of the world’s most iconic and recognisable luxury sports cars, sold in over 60 markets worldwide. In lifestyle, Ferrari designs and creates a selection of personal luxury goods, collectibles and experiences that embody the brand’s elevated style and passion.

ABOUT SAMOCAR

Samocar has been an official Ferrari dealer since 1957, founded in Rome, originally under the name Vincenzo Malagò & Co., by Cav. Vincenzo Malagò and his family. For over 60 years, it has been synonymous with excellence in the luxury automotive sector. Today, Samocar operates with locations in Rome—in Via Pinciana and in Via Smerillo, which has served as the group's operational headquarters since 2004—as well as in Prato and Naples. It is a point of reference for Ferrari customers in Lazio, Tuscany, Campania, and Sardinia, offering sales, after-sales assistance, maintenance, and repair services. A historic strategic partner in Ferrari's expansion in central Italy, Samocar continues to promote the values of exclusivity, tradition, and excellence that have always distinguished the brand.