Ferrari Tour Sicily: a journey through the wonders of an island waiting to be discovered

The Ferrari enthusiasts who took part – from every corner of Europe – embarked on a three-day journey in their Ferraris through stunning landscapes, idyllic beaches, and select venues where they had the opportunity to relish the sumptuous and refined local cuisine.



Departing from Terreforti Luxury Village, a bastion of elegance and relaxation situated in Agrigento, the journey included a number of stops, including: the Planeta Ulmo winery, nestled among hills dotted with olive groves and vineyards; Villa Igea in Palermo, amidst the flavours of local cuisine, framed by the seafront; Marsala and Favignana, including tours of the windmills, exploring the impressive local architecture, and savouring sophisticated cuisine for even the most discerning palates; a final stop in Castello Lanza Branciforte di Trabia, a majestic 14th-century fortress situated in a commanding position over the Tyrrhenian Sea, offering a captivating panorama of the surrounding region.

Nothing could be better to conclude a truly wonderful experience, full of history, memories, and plenty of passion to share in a group and experience in your own Ferrari.

This first stage was simply a prelude to a calendar brimming with events across Europe, ranging from Croatia to Spain and from France to the most exclusive locations in Italy.

Discover the details of upcoming events and contact your Official Ferrari Dealer to become part of our Community. Immerse yourself in the thrill of the Prancing Horse and enjoy a series of unparalleled experiences from behind the wheel of your Ferrari.