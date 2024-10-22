Ferrari Tour Aquitaine: a multisensory journey between nature and culture

More than just a tour through the French wine country, it was an exploration of the secrets of an enchanting region, where nature, historic cities, breathtaking valleys and celebrated beaches coexist, rendering this territory truly unique.

Over three days, the Ferrari event served as an opportunity for the Ferrari Community to further solidify the already well-established close relationships among its members and with the Maranello-based company. From Friday to Sunday, the picturesque routes and visits to exclusive venues provided not only the chance to relish local specialities and wines but also the opportunity to appreciate art and idyllic landscapes, such as those at the Domaine des Étangs, as well as the tour of the esteemed Libournais wine region.

Some of the most enjoyable stops included: dinner at the Institut Culturel Bernard Magrez, a nexus of art and knowledge, bridging neoclassical architecture with contemporary art; the private tour of Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey, set amidst the rolling hills of Sauternes and boasting an estate that dates back to the 13th century, encapsulating four hundred years of winemaking heritage; and Sunday lunch, coupled with a tour specifically tailored for Ferrari aficionados, at the Monastère de Saint-Mont, a monastery established in 1045 and celebrated for its pastoral landscapes, vineyards and authentic cuisine.

This Ferrari tour in the Aquitaine region offered a truly exclusive experience amid locations rich in history and culture, revealing the secrets of a land of boundless allure.

