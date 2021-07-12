Ferrari S.p.A. proves again to be an Equal-Salary company.

Certification confirmed also in North America.

The Equal-Salary Certification that Ferrari S.p.A. achieved one year ago was only the beginning of a long-term process involving all stages of its people management and development, not a result merely to be preserved but a commitment requiring ongoing renewal.



This is confirmed by the PwC monitoring visit which concluded successfully in the last few days. The auditing company looked not only at equal pay by gender – already assessed in the first audit – but extensively and in depth at the various initiatives that took place over the last 12 months to make our work environment ever more inclusive.



This was enabled by listening to and involving Ferrari people, from the Chairman to the colleagues who took part in interviews and focus groups on the theme of valuing diversity.



Ferrari North America confirmed Equal-Salary certification recently as well, a sign of change underway and destined to continue. Equal opportunities are the best way to ensure that merit is the decisive factor that it should be and to keep on attracting, retaining and developing the talents that accelerate Ferrari’s innovation in the future.

