Ferrari shuts down trigeneration plant and focuses on renewables

Ferrari has switched off the trigeneration plant at its Maranello factory in order to continue replacing a significant proportion of methane gas consumption with renewable energy sources. Ferrari’s supply of electricity will continue to be guaranteed by, among other power solutions, doubling the installed photovoltaic systems, with the aim of reaching around a 10-megawatt peak (MWp) by 2030 from the current 5 MWp.

The shutdown of the gas-fuelled trigenerator, which has generated electricity, heat and cooling energy since 2009, has taken place three months earlier than previously planned. Consistent with Ferrari’s decarbonisation plan announced at Capital Markets Day in 2022, it will ensure a 60% annual reduction in Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions[1], and a 70% reduction in methane gas consumption compared to previous levels[2].

The trigenerator, which until 2022 produced around 120 GWh/year of electricity at full capacity thanks to two endothermic methane gas engines, was an example of high-efficiency technology (High Yield Cogeneration). This has been recognised by the Gestore Servizi Energetici (GSE) in the form of white certificates, attesting to its achievement in energy saving.

Currently, the share of self-produced renewable energy in the plant and the supply from renewable sources through PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) together cover about 40% of the Maranello site’s requirements. The remaining part is supplied from the grid, through the purchase of energy with a guarantee of origin from renewable sources.

To support this change in the energy mix, Ferrari has adopted the most advanced technologies. For example, the general electrical infrastructure of the Maranello facilities has been strengthened, with the complete renovation of the electrical substation and the installation of three new transformers of 40 MVA each.

Total energy consumption within the Group for 2023 was 1,520 TJ, a decrease of 4% compared to 2022 (1,580 TJ), within a path of continuous technological and process innovation for energy supply and efficiency.

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, said: ‘Today, 30 September, is a historic date on Ferrari’s journey towards carbon neutrality by 2030: we have switched off our trigenerator. This means we will no longer use gas to produce electricity at this plant, but electricity from renewable sources. This is another important milestone following the installation of our fuel cell plant, our new energy-efficient buildings, and the innovations for energy efficiency in our production processes. I am proud to work together with such a committed team on the path to carbon neutrality.’





[1] Scope 1 emissions refer to direct greenhouse gas emissions from sources owned or controlled by the company. Scope 2 emissions relate to indirect GHG emissions associated with the purchase of electricity. The percentage reduction refers to the contribution of the trigeneration plant at full operation (the base year is 2022). The plant has been subject to a gradual reduction in operating hours since 2022.

[2] Prior to the shutdown of the trigeneration plant, the annual gas consumption was 38,000,000 Sm3, compared to the current estimated value of 18,000,000 Sm3.