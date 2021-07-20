Ferrari SF90 Stradale Sets Production Car Lap Record at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano has set the fastest lap recorded by a production car at the 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, lapping the circuit at an impressive 1:29.625 seconds at a maximum speed of 174.6 mph to set this time.

“It was a great moment to witness, seeing how the impressive performance of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale put down this lap record on July 15,” says Mark Raffauf, Senior Director of Race Operations at International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), which oversaw the test.

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was built in 1909 to be a proving ground for automobiles of all makes, and we have remained true to that DNA since. Whether it is competing in purpose-built race cars or setting new standards in production cars, the historic 2.5-mile oval and the challenging road course at IMS continue to be automotive development and performance catalysts like none other. Across 112 years of history, we’ve always been excited to be part of these important milestones,” said IMS president J. Douglas Boles.

“The SF90 Stradale derives its name from 90 years of the Scuderia Ferrari, underscoring the vital importance of motor sports in the development of our road cars,” says Matteo Torre, President, Ferrari North America, “so running the SF90 Stradale here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Ferrari Racing Days, where we also had the Ferrari Challenge, XX and F1 Clienti programmes on-track this weekend, was fitting indeed.”