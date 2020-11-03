Ferrari Roma celebrates Italian Dolce Vita with exhilarating drive experience in Sanya

Ferrari Roma lands in Hainan province for an enchanting tour

Ferrari Roma, the latest coupé from the legendary Italian marque, recently embarked on an exhilarating drive experience in Sanya, Hainan province, which is home to one of the most beautiful and meandering stretches of coastline in China, giving full expression to the timeless and refined elegance of the model, while exemplifying the Prancing Horse family’s outstanding balance of power, performance and driving pleasure.

Boasting a mild tropical climate and virtually at the same latitude as Hawaii, Hainan Island features fantastic landscapes, from palm beaches to rich rainforests and natural resorts. The driving experience, which toured on the mountain roads alongside the coastline, presented the perfect stage for Ferrari Roma to showcase the Italian charm of La Nuova Dolce Vita, which interprets a pleasurable and care-free way of life. Participants were engaged in the enchanting experience to fully embrace the latest GT masterpiece from the marque.

Under the guidance of professional Ferrari instructors, guests drove the all-new Roma through the selected route, which was dotted with breath-taking seaside views. The soft white sand, clear waters and cloudless blue skies not only enhanced the overall experience, but also echoed the stunning grand touring tradition that the Ferrari Roma represents, a journey of relaxation and pleasure, surrounded by the Prancing Horse’s iconic charm and luxuries.

Romantic, exquisite and timelessly elegant, the all-new coupé from Maranello inherits many of the characteristics celebrated in some of the most legendary Ferrari GT models of the 1960s, such as the classic 250 GT, while sporting an exceptionally stylish design language. The clean, minimal front of the car creates an overhanging shark nose effect while the pure, refined styling and perfect proportions cleverly conceal the car’s power and sportiness.

From a technical standpoint, the Ferrari Roma introduces a series of unparalleled features that place it at the top of its segment in terms of performance and driving pleasure. Most notably, these include a new powertrain with an 8-speed gearbox, the introduction of the 5-position Manettino – Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race and ESC-Off mode – for the first time on a Ferrari grand tourer, which makes the Ferrari Roma extremely entertaining to drive, as well as a best-in-class power/weight ratio (2.37 kg/cv), which enhances handling dynamics and responsiveness. The 620 cv engine of the Ferrari Roma belongs to the reputed V8 turbo family, which has been voted International Engine of the Year for four consecutive years.

The main innovations on this version of the Ferrari V8 include new cam profiles, a speed sensor which measures turbine revolutions and enables the maximum revs per minute to be increased by 5,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the new Ferrari Roma boasts a stunning 0-200 km/h acceleration of just 9.3 seconds, and a top speed of 320km/h. Combined, these changes make the Ferrari Roma the most powerful and fun to drive mid-front-engined V8 2+ coupé in Ferrari history. In addition, the concept is underpinned by everyday driveability and superb on-board comfort.