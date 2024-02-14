Ferrari racing days Abu Dhabi 2024 opens the year of the 30th anniversary of Ferrari in the middle east

Ferrari Racing Days Abu Dhabi marked the year-long celebrations of the 30th Anniversary of Ferrari’s presence in the Middle East.

The four-day racing event took center stage at Yas Marina Circuit from 1 st to 4 th February, with hundreds of Ferraristi in attendance from across the region.

to 4 February, with hundreds of Ferraristi in attendance from across the region. The weekend started with a record-breaking Ferrari parade with more than 201 cars descending on Yas Marina Circuit.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 8 February 2024 – During a weekend of thrilling action, Ferrari Racing Days Abu Dhabi 2024 ran from the 1st to 4th February, welcoming hundreds of Ferraristi from across the region to the UAE capital.

Descending on Yas Marina Circuit on the 3rd February - including more than 201 cars in a record-breaking Ferrari parade - Ferraristi attended from across the region, creating a unique opportunity to bring Ferrari’s international community together in Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari Racing Days Abu Dhabi 2024 serves as the start of a year of celebrations, as Ferrari marks 30 years of its presence in the Middle East. Over the past three decades, the Prancing Horse has witnessed continuous growth in the region, having established a devoted family of Ferraristi, a community united by passion for the brand. The anniversary will be celebrated throughout the year and across the region through a series of dedicated Ferrari events, special announcements, and immersive experiences.

The Maranello marque made an exclusive announcement during the event, revealing the production of six 296 GTB cars with a dedicated trim that will be unveiled later this year at the finale of the anniversary at Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi - with one car exclusively selected for a customer in each GCC country across United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

The flagship racing event included the iconic Ferrari Winter Challenge, with three races featuring drivers, on track with their 488 Challenge Evos, from across the Middle East and beyond in a celebration of the Prancing Horse’s racing legacy.

Khaled Al Marzouq (Kuwait Automobile & Trading Co.) won all three rounds of the Trofeo Pirelli Am. In the Coppa Shell, the German Maya Hartge (Al Tayer Motors LLC) took two wins, including one overall, in a tight head-to-head with Mohamed Al Adsani (Kuwait Automobile & Trading Co.) who won Race 2. In the Coppa Shell Am, finally, only a contact in Race 3, won by Ruihua Wu (CTF China), shatters the dream of Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo.Car), triumphant in the first two races.

In a weekend designed for true racing enthusiasts, the event also included a series of special activities with the globally renowned F1 Clienti and XX Programme. The two non-competitive programmes allow clients to take part in dedicated track sessions as part of the calendar organised by the Maranello marque. Among the cars present at Yas Marina Circuit was the Ferrari F138 single-seater that competed in the 2013 Formula 1 season, the last open-wheeled racing model in which the iconic V8 engine was used.

Round three of Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East Season Four also took place in conjunction with Ferrari Racing Days Abu Dhabi on the 3rd and 4th February, with Ferrari’s passionate community in attendance.

Across the weekend, Ferrari also hosted a series of events off the racetrack including a dedicated drive event, test drives with some of the brand’s latest models as well as the launch of Ferrari Tours Middle East, with the first tour taking place in the UAE. Running from 1st – 4th February, Ferrari Tour UAE welcomed clients on an extraordinary journey through mesmerizing desert landscapes, allowing drivers to discover new sights and routes across the UAE’s diverse scenery, coupled with Ferrari’s famous hospitality.

Commenting on the success of Ferrari Racing Days Middle East, Giorgio Turri, Managing Director of Ferrari Middle East, said: “Ferrari Racing Days Abu Dhabi 2024 allowed Ferraristi from across the region to celebrate what unites us all, in a weekend that pushed boundaries and celebrated pure passion, performance and speed.”

”As we mark the start of 30 Years of Ferrari in the Middle East, we look ahead to a year of immersive events, experiences and celebrations. We look forward to marking this milestone throughout the year, before we come together to celebrate the finale of the anniversary at Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi at the end of the year”.