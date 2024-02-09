Ferrari opens new fashion and lifestyle boutique at American Dream, debuting reimagined retail concept

Ferrari proudly announces the opening of its latest North American fashion and lifestyle store, located at the American Dream complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Situated in American Dream’s luxury wing, Ferrari’s new boutique serves not only as a key brand expansion, but also as the debut of the label’s retail concept, now reinterpreted for the occasion under the creative direction of Rocco Iannone.

The boutique’s aesthetic is rooted in the overall creative evolution at Ferrari that Iannone has set in place. The store also takes cues from existing outposts in Milan, Maranello (Italy) and Miami updating them for American Dream’s dynamism and high-traffic curb appeal.

The store’s facade features myriad overlapping layers, with a primary surface of micro-perforated metal mesh finished in chromed aluminum. A reddish light is emitted through the openings, with Ferrari’s iconic lettering and Prancing Horse logo also displayed in backlit black steel.

Inside, neutral tones and textured surfaces abound, nodding to Ferrari’s factories in Maranello the heart of the brand. This revised concept enables more flexibility and adaptability when it comes to product display, providing for a bespoke retail experience that remains independent from the store’s architectural structure.