Ferrari at Motor Valley Fest 2021

· The Maranello marque takes part in an event celebrating the Emilian motoring district

· The 296 GTB, the new Ferrari sports berlinetta, will go on display in the courtyard of the Military Academy in Modena

· A Ferrari Portofino M, an SF90 Spider and a Ferrari Roma will also be on show in Piazza Roma

· Ferrari will take part in the inaugural conference, round tables and Talent Talk

· Grand show with Attività Sportive GT and Esports activities

· Special evening openings for Ferrari Museums in Modena and Maranello





Motor Valley Fest 2021, the event celebrating the brands that helped create the legend of Emilia-Romagna’s Motor Valley, gets underway today. Held from Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 July 2021 in Modena, a UNESCO World Heritage city, the Fest combines the motoring excellence of an area devoted to cars with the riches of the local cuisine and wine. Ferrari will be present at this edition, once again open to the public after the digital version staged in 2020. The Prancing Horse will be involved in a host of events and initiatives, and show off some of the most recent cars in its current range.



The central courtyard of honour of the Military Academy of Modena will host the brand new 296 GTB, presented on 24 June. The Prancing Horse’s first mid-rear-engined sports berlinetta to feature a V6 engine mated to a plug-in electric motor will be on display throughout the event. In the splendid setting of Piazza Roma, on the other hand, the public will be able to admire the Ferrari Portofino M, the SF90 Spider and the Ferrari Roma.



The Motor Valley Fest traditionally holds a number of technical conferences, and Enrico Galliera (Ferrari Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer) will be at the inaugural convention on Thursday 1 July beginning at 9.30 am. On Friday 2 July at the same time, Talent Talk Ferrari will take place. This is an important encounter between the company and young people wanting to find out about the skills and professional expertise most in demand in Ferrari. At 12.30 pm it will be the turn of Giovanni De Salvo (Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team Driver), who will participate in a round table on the theme of “Simulation and Gamification, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality”; while at 2 pm, Flavio Manzoni (Ferrari Chief Design Officer) will speak at the public meeting on car design.



This year’s edition features the new, temporary, Aci Sport-certified Arena Motor Valley street circuit around Novi Sad Park. An important number of Ferrari’s racing cars will bask in the spotlight here on Saturday 3 July. Eight 488 Challenge Evos, which usually compete in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, will take on the 1,400-metre track in a head-to-head knockout from 10.50 am until the final at 6.45 pm. The cars that feature in two of the Prancing Horse’s most exclusive programmes, XX Programme and F1 Clienti, will be involved in dynamic activities throughout the day. The Formula 1 single-seaters, including the F60 and SF70H, will star in two adrenalin-fuelled shows, including spectacular pit stops at 12.50 pm and 6.25 pm. Thrills also won’t be in short supply for the appearance (11.40 am and 5.10 pm) of the 488 GTE that won the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2019 and the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, which has more than 360 victories to its name in the main international championships. Official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers Giancarlo Fisichella, Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra and Olivier Beretta, the Scuderia Ferrari simulator driver Antonio Fuoco, Alessio Rovera and Maurizio Mediani, will take the wheel of the cars.



Finally, there will be plenty of opportunities to visit the Ferrari Museums: On Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 July there will be a special rate for access to the Enzo Ferrari Museum (MEF) in Modena. On Saturday 3 July, the museum will remain open until midnight with last admission at 11:15 pm. On the occasion of the special opening, starting from 7 pm, you can visit the museum at a special reduced rate for adults and children. There will also be free guided tours in Italian and/or English during the evening, subject to availability. Other attractions include F1 simulators, treasure hunts for children and a special display of Attività Sportive GT racing models in the courtyard outside the museum. There will also be a free shuttle bus, both Saturday and Sunday, connecting the MEF in Modena with the Ferrari Museum in Maranello to complete the tour. For more information and reservations, write to biglietteriamef@ferrari.com.



On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the drivers and the staff of the Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team will be present at the MEF for some Esports activities open to the public divided into two slots. In the morning, there will be coaching activities for visitors wanting to improve their simulator performance. Then, in the afternoon, there will be the “Beat the Pro” competition, where participants try to clock the fastest lap time, bettering the one set by the Ferrari Driver Academy Esports drivers.

