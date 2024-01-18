Ferrari is Top Employer Italy for the fifth consecutive year

Ferrari has received Top Employer Italy certification for the fifth consecutive year. The award is given to Italian companies standing out with their Human Resources policies and strategies.

The certifying body, Top Employers Institute, analysed over 350 best practices that contribute to the improvement of the working environment, particularly identifying our initiatives aimed at strengthening corporate culture, gender equality and support for parenthood.

The award once again confirms Ferrari's commitment to the care of its people and to a working environment where continuous learning, feedback culture and the enrichment of diversity all bear witness to the continuous progress that has always distinguished our Company.