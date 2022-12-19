Ferrari Driving Activities 2022: A season full of adrenaline and thrills like no other!

Ferrari Tour provide exclusive access to a world of bespoke luxury driving experiences, in some of the world’s most iconic locations, while driving some of the most enjoyable European roads. Unforgettable moments on the most breathtaking roads of Amalfi, the Austrian Alps or on the Spanish island of Ibiza, where a group of Ferrariste met to share their passion for Ferrari.

In addition, Ferrari’s circuit based driving experiences, Passione Ferrari and Passione Ferrari Club Challenge, provide Ferrari clients the opportunity to unleash their racing spirit on some of the most iconic racing circuits.

This was also a truly memorable season from another point of view: the Passione Ferrari, Ferrari Tour and Esperienza Ferrari events added to their success story an important recognition, the ISO 20121 certification, the international standard for sustainable event management. This is an important recognition of Ferrari's commitment to a responsible management system, based on the five pillars of the Maranello-based company's sustainability strategy.

The 2022 season of driving activities has been the perfect way to experience the entire world of Ferrari, courtesy of a calendar, thorough the entire year, which was packed with unforgettable events, perfect for clients to share their passion with like-minded enthusiasts and immerse themselves into the Ferrari Community.

Our special thanks go to all the Ferrari passionates who shared this season of thrilling experiences with us. We are already warming up our engines for next season!

Discover the 2023 Driving Activities Calendar and contact your official Ferrari Dealer to know how to participate and join the Ferrari community.

