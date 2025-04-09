FERRARI COLLECTIBLES: SYMBOLS OF A LEGACY

EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIBLES PRESENTED IN THE FERRARI EXHIBITION:

- A Tipo 048B Formula One engine. In 1999, Ferrari scored its ninth Constructors’ World Championship when Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher, and Mika Salo managed to eclipse their rivals thanks to the impressive F399. The engine that propelled them to glory was a 3.0-litre, aspirated V10 that delivered 790 CV at 16,300rpm.

- The 6.3-litre V12 that powered the LaFerrari (2013) is one of the most remarkable in the company’s 78-year history. As the first Ferrari hybrid sportscar, the combustion engine was augmented by a F1-derived HY-KERS system which provided a powerful e-motor that utilized energy recovery during braking to deliver a combined power of 963 HP. This special piece comes from a LaFerrari prototype, creating during the model’s development process, representing a real one-of-a-kind item.

- The camshaft from a Ferrari F2003-GA, a single-seater F1 car that scored seven race wins and 2 World Championship titles, Constructors’ title and Drivers’ one with Michael Shumacher. Its Tipo 52 V10 engine had a power output of up to 930 CV and revved to almost 19,000rpm.

- The exhaust from the 2.4-litre aspirated V8 in the Ferrari F60, as raced in the 2009 Formula 1 world championship by Kimi Räikkönen.

- The crankshaft from the Ferrari F10, the car that allowed Fernando Alonso to win his debut racing for Ferrari in the 2010 F1 world championship.

- A carbon fibre brake disc from a Ferrari SF71H, as driven by Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen in 2018 season. The SF71H scored six race wins and amassed 24 podium finishes.

- A conrod and piston from a 2011 Ferrari F150° Italia driven by Fernando Alonso.

- A piston from the Ferrari F2002 single-seater, as raced to spectacularly successful effect by Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello in that year’s F1 championship (it racked up 15 wins out of 19 races), and a conrod from Ferrari F1-2000, raced by the same duo in the year Schumacher took his first driver’s world title for Ferrari (the first for the Maranello-based marque since Jody Scheckter’s triumph in 1979).

The Ferrari collectible launch is more than a moment—it’s a tribute to a timeless relationship between form and function, inspiring all who encounter them to dream, to create, and to cherish the beauty of exceptional craftmanship and design.