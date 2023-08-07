Ferrari Club Challenge at Estoril: adrenaline and lots of fun

At this adrenaline-fuelled track, which also hosted the Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix, the lucky participants animated a weekend of happiness and healthy competition, adrenaline and moments of fun, sharing with the entire Community the many entertainment activities of Casa Ferrari.

An exciting turnout, with 33 cars participating, 39 drivers entered, 16 teams and 16 test drives performed. The Ferraristi put their Ferrari 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge EVO cars through their paces on the demanding paths of this spectacular circuit, assisted as always by the flawless professionals of the Prancing Horse.

Indelible emotions that only Ferrari can deliver!

The sessions inside the cockpit also alternated with many moments of relaxation and sharing inside the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Hospitality where, once again, it was the team spirit of the Community that won.

After the Portuguese stage at Estoril, the fifth round of the season will take place on 13 and 14 September at the legendary Spa - Francorchamps circuit.

Discover all the other stages, insights and events of the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge 2023 by visiting our website - Ferrari.com