Ferrari at Motor Valley Fest 2023

The Motor Valley Fest 2023 gets underway today, celebrating the marques that helped build the legend of Emilia-Romagna’s famous Motor Valley. Running from Thursday, May 11 to Sunday, May 14 in Modena, a UNESCO World Heritage City, the Fest combines the very best of this area’s excellence in all things motoring with its rich local wine and cuisine. The Prancing Horse will be involved in a host of events and initiatives as well as showcasing the latest additions to its current range.

The Modena Military Academy’s central courtyard of honour will play host for the duration of the event to the brand-new Ferrari Roma Spider, which was first unveiled on March 16. The Museo Enzo Ferrari, on the other hand, provides a fitting backdrop for the public to admire the Ferrari Portofino M, the Ferrari Roma, the Ferrari Purosangue, the 296 GTB, the 296 GTS and the SF90 Stradale.

One of the highlights of the Motor Valley Fest’s busy conference schedule will include the presence of Andrea Antichi (Ferrari Chief Manufacturing Officer) at the opening meeting on Thursday, May 11, starting at 9.30 am. Then, the “ESG and Talents” public conference at 16.00 will be addressed by Michele Antoniazzi (Ferrari Chief Human Resources Officer). At 9.30 am on Friday, May 12, Vittorio Dini (Ferrari Head of Powertrain) will be taking part in the “ESG: Synthetic Fuels and Hydrogen” panel discussion while Flavio Manzoni (Ferrari Chief Design Officer) will be holding a fireplace talk on Design and Heritage.

Lastly, there are a number of specific activities at the Museo Enzo Ferrari (MEF) in Modena (opening times from 09:30-19:00) where visitors will also receive a small gift connected to the brand-new “Game Changers” exhibition, which celebrates the Prancing Horse’s spirit of innovation. In addition, from Friday to Sunday there will be free guided tours in English at 11:00 and at 16:00 (places are limited).

For the whole of the Fest, the Museum will also host a special exhibition dedicated to the memory of Mauro Forghieri, one of the most influential figures in Ferrari history. The house in which Enzo Ferrari was born, which is also part of the Museum, will provide a fascinating tour of the history of the engines that have always been the very heart of every Ferrari. The exhibition space will feature a selection of Ferrari’s most significant power units, spanning the spectrum from 12-cylinders to V8s and Formula 1 engines.

In occasion of the Motor Valley Fest, the museum is also introducing a new series of dedicated services for those with disabilities. These include free guided LIS Italian sign language tours (places limited) at 10.00 and 15.00 as well as remote virtual visits to allow people to enjoy the Museum from their own homes, using a self-guided robotic device with an audio-visual system.

MEF visitors will also enjoy a free shuttle bus service to and from Maranello (places are limited) to allow them to round off their experience with a visit to the other dedicated Ferrari Museum. There will even be a free treasure hunt for families with children of up to 12 years old. For further information and bookings, please write to biglietteriamef@ferrari.com.

For further information about the event, please go to https://motorvalley.it/motorvalleyfest/