Ferrari and clients raise €1million to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In aid of Modena's healthcare system.



Ferrari's efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic continue: the Company has launched a fundraiser to support the health system of the province of Modena and will be matching all of the donations made by its clients.

The initiative is the result of shared efforts by the Company and its many international clients who, in the past years, have taken part at the wheel of their Ferrari cars in the Cavalcade, travel experiences organised by the Prancing Horse. Ferrari will replicate every amount donated by its clients.

In a matter of days the fundraiser has already reached the million Euro mark, and it will continue over the coming weeks.

Initial funds have immediately been made available to Modena, birthplace of Enzo Ferrari himself. The Azienda Unità Sanitaria Locale (AUSL), the local health care unit of the Italian National Health Service, will use them to treat patients affected by Covid-19 and to purchase medical aids and equipment to counteract the infection.

Part of the funding will be employed in the expansion of Telemedicine, which allows for remote monitoring of citizens with potential Covid-19 symptoms through devices connected to smartphones or tablets via Bluetooth. Thanks to the Ferrari donations, the AUSL Modena is already using this technology with patients residing in the province's nursing homes, who are already suffering from neurological disorders, and have been tested positive for the virus.

Ferrari has also recently donated an ambulance to AUSL Modena that is fully active and in daily use by the emergency department for all Covid related patients.

The Company continues to consider further actions to bring immediate tangible assistance to the community during the current emergency and in particular thanks the generosity of its many clients from around the world.