F50 legacy tour 2025: a journey through Tuscany to celebrate 30 years since the birth of an icon

Maranello 05 May 2025

30 years after the presentation of the F50, which took place on 9 March 1995 at the Geneva Motor Show, the Maranello-based manufacturer is organising the F50 Legacy Tour 2025, an exclusive event celebrating the 30th anniversary of an authentic legend. From tomorrow until 10 May 2025, owners of Ferrari’s celebrated V12 supercar will be able to enjoy the unique experience of driving their cars through Tuscany, a region renowned for its art, culture, winding roads and breathtaking vistas.

This event dedicated to the F50 is the third edition of the Legacy Tour, after the first iteration held in 2023 to celebrate the F40, and the second in 2024 in homage to the GTO, the first ever supercar launched by Ferrari.

The Legacy Tour 2025 will set off tomorrow from Saturnia in Tuscany and will follow a route through the Maremma area, the hills around Siena and the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines. The F50s will then be welcomed at the Ferrari factory in Maranello, where they will first be put on show within the factory itself and then paraded around the Fiorano circuit, bringing the F50 Legacy Tour 2025 to a close.

This edition of the tour also sets the stage for the debut of the Pirelli P Zero Corsa System Collezione series tyre created specifically for the F50, offered in the sizes 245/35 R18 (front) and 335/30 R18 (rear). These tyres, made available to the clients taking part and personalised with the wording ‘Ferrari F50 Legacy Tour 2025’ on the sidewall, were developed on the Fiorano circuit to preserve the car’s original driveability and driving pleasure, and join the range of specific tyres created by Pirelli for all the other supercar models of the Prancing Horse.