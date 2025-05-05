F50 legacy tour 2025: a journey through Tuscany to celebrate 30 years since the birth of an icon
Maranello 05 May 2025
30 years after the presentation of the F50, which took place on 9 March 1995 at the Geneva Motor Show, the Maranello-based manufacturer is organising the F50 Legacy Tour 2025, an exclusive event celebrating the 30th anniversary of an authentic legend. From tomorrow until 10 May 2025, owners of Ferrari’s celebrated V12 supercar will be able to enjoy the unique experience of driving their cars through Tuscany, a region renowned for its art, culture, winding roads and breathtaking vistas.
This event dedicated to the F50 is the third edition of the Legacy Tour, after the first iteration held in 2023 to celebrate the F40, and the second in 2024 in homage to the GTO, the first ever supercar launched by Ferrari.
The Legacy Tour 2025 will set off tomorrow from Saturnia in Tuscany and will follow a route through the Maremma area, the hills around Siena and the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines. The F50s will then be welcomed at the Ferrari factory in Maranello, where they will first be put on show within the factory itself and then paraded around the Fiorano circuit, bringing the F50 Legacy Tour 2025 to a close.
This edition of the tour also sets the stage for the debut of the Pirelli P Zero Corsa System Collezione series tyre created specifically for the F50, offered in the sizes 245/35 R18 (front) and 335/30 R18 (rear). These tyres, made available to the clients taking part and personalised with the wording ‘Ferrari F50 Legacy Tour 2025’ on the sidewall, were developed on the Fiorano circuit to preserve the car’s original driveability and driving pleasure, and join the range of specific tyres created by Pirelli for all the other supercar models of the Prancing Horse.
F50
Presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 1995 to celebrate Ferrari’s fiftieth anniversary two years in advance, the F50 embodies the ultimate extreme Ferrari spirit of the 1990s. It was the first supercar with the Prancing Horse badge powered by a naturally aspirated V12. This was a powerplant derived directly from Formula 1, installed in a longitudinal mid-rear position in a monocoque chassis built entirely from carbon fibre. This car represented the pinnacle of technological transfer from the premier motorsports class for its era. The engine boasted five valves per cylinder and was an actual stressed element of the chassis; the car itself made extensive use of advanced aerodynamics, and featured a suspension system with horizontally mounted push-rod dampers. The F50 was also equipped with a removable Targa top roof to deliver a driving experience closer to that of a race car, a characteristic also accentuated by the lack of ABS and power assisted steering. 349 examples were built, a number chosen as it was “one less than the demand from its intended market”.
P ZERO CORSA SYSTEM
For the F50s showcased by the Legacy Tour 2025, Pirelli has created a dedicated new version of its P Zero Corsa System tyre with the “Ferrari F50 – Legacy Tour 2025” logo embossed on the sidewall, a degree of personalisation never seen before on any tyre from the brand with the long letter P. The tyre, available in the sizes 245/35 R18 and 335/30 R18 for the front and rear wheels respectively, is part of the brand’s Collezione line dedicated to some of the most iconic vintage and recent classics in history.
Created by Pirelli in the early 2000s to be the most performance-focused version of its road-going range, the P Zero Corsa System tyre has a specifically designed structure that gives it extraordinary stability at high speeds and when cornering, making it also suitable for track use. This tyre features two different tread designs, with a directional pattern for the front wheels and an asymmetric pattern for the rear, which contribute to minimising aquaplaning. This tyre ensures the same sports performance as the tyre of the time, but with even greater safety and reliability ensured by the use of modern compounds.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
POWERTRAIN
Type 65° V12 – Longitudinal rear-mid layout
Total displacement 4698.50 cm3
Bore and stroke 85 mm x 69 mm
Maximum power 382 kW (520 hp) at 8500 rpm
Maximum torque 471 Nm at 6500 rpm
Compression ratio 11.3:1
Specific power output 111 hp/l
WEIGHTS AND DIMENSIONS
Length 4480 mm
Width 1986 mm
Height 1120 mm
Wheelbase 2580 mm
Front track 1620 mm
Rear track 1602 mm
Dry weight 1230 kg
Fuel tank capacity 105 litres
TYRES AND WHEELS
Front 245/35 ZR 18
Rear 335/30 ZR 18
TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX
6-speed manual gearbox with dual plate clutch
PERFORMANCE
Top speed 325 km/h
0-100 km/h 3.87 s
0-1000 m 21.7 s