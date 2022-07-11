Ezz Elarab Group announces an official partnership with Ferrari in Egypt

Ferrari is officially landing in Egypt following an agreement with the Ezz Elarab Group, known for representing the world’s most high-end, premium, and luxury vehicles in the country. The new partnership with Ferrari was celebrated with a grand opening event on 27 June.

The new collaboration will reignite the enthusiasm for the brand in Egypt. The Ezz Elarab Group will be servicing the cars of the current owners and fans of the iconic Italian brand in Egypt providing an immersive brand experience. The Ezz Elarab Group also plans on attracting new customers and buyers for Ferrari, through this state-of-the-art facility in Egypt.

Featuring Ferrari’s latest global CI and utilizing the most modern technologies in the new facility, Ezz Elarab will reassert its dedication and commitment to offering the finest retail concepts and the highest service levels that all Ferrari customers expect. Strategically located in the heart of the prominent Sheikh Zayed district, the highly qualified, dedicated Ferrari team will offer a luxurious customer experience from start to end. The brand-new facility stands an area of 574 square meters. It is home to a service center with three service bays, one of which is assigned for repairing electric/hybrid cars, a dedicated service reception area, and a spare parts warehouse. The facility also has a special showroom for up to five cars, a customer lounge, eight dedicated parking slots, and a special outdoor area for events. The facility has now opened its doors and has started welcoming Ferrari customers at Dahsour Road, Sheikh Zayed.

“The official Ferrari presence with a Service Center in Egypt is one important step to further bolster our network and boost customer satisfaction. We expect that the partnership with the Ezz Elarab Group will deliver a more exclusive and unique Ferrari experience to Egyptian customers”, said Michele Comelli – Head of Ferrari South Europe.

Mr. Hisham Ezz Elarab, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Ezz Elarab Group, added: “I am very pleased and excited to celebrate this extraordinary success. The efforts of my team at Ezz Elarab to land this prestigious partnership with Ferrari deserve full recognition and appreciation. Through this latest partnership, the Ezz Elarab Group is fulfilling its long-term vision. We believe that super-luxury brand customers are unlike any others. That is why the Ezz Elarab Group provides top premium services that set us apart from all other dealerships in Egypt.”

The Ezz Elarab Group and Ferrari commit to delivering the superior service quality level that Ferrari customers expect.