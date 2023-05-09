Club Challenge on track at Misano

Over the two days, more than 30 participants per day took run on the circuit, with 6 hours of laps, assisted and trained by real professional drivers, testing themselves at the wheel of their Ferrari 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge EVO. The result? Lots of fun and a personal challenge to the stopwatch, trying to improve their times on the track and achieve the best possible lap.

Lots of excitement and adrenalin on the track, to improve their driving skills, and lots of passion and a sense of belonging for all the Ferraristi belonging to a community that is always very close-knit, both at the wheel and during leisure activities in the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Hospitality.

After the Misano Adriatico event, the third round of the season will move to Austria, on 10 and 11 May at the Spielberg circuit.

