The Passione Ferrari Club Challenge calendar opened with the “On Ice” stage, at the Lapland Ice Driving Center, on lake Uddjaur.

Spread across three days and two nights, the experience hosted 38 participants from all over Europe braving the glacial temperature of Swedish Lapland (around -16°C) and offered them the chance to reach unprecedented adrenaline rushes.

On board of the 488 Challenge EVO, the participants learnt to master the art of drifting and could immediately apply their new skills on 13 frozen tracks surrounded by breath-taking sceneries.

There were also numerous side activities that allowed our Ferraristi to fully immerse themselves in the culture and customs of this magical land: the snowmobile adventure through the forest of Arjeplog, the panoramic helicopter trip, the meeting with a local family sharing their history since 7 generations, the dog sledge ride and of course, the dinner on the lake under the tepee enchanted by brilliant and intense Northern Lights.

A racing adventure that has certainly left its mark on new and existing members of the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge community, who can't wait to get back on track at Valencia on 22 and 23 March.

Discover the complete Club Challenge calendar



Contact your Official Ferrari Dealer and join our community to experience memorable driving adventures and discover other driving activities

