4.3 km of fun and stopwatch challenges in Spielberg

Fifteen teams, 34 cars and 42 drivers made this stage unique: a mix of adrenaline on the track and fair competition, combined with fun and entertainment activities for the whole Ferrari community.

Behind the wheel of their Ferrari 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge EVO, the drivers took turns on the track between practice laps and stopwatch challenges along the more than 4.3-kilometre long track, putting their cars under pressure, between demanding corners and long straights. All this, under the supervision, assistance and training of real professional drivers provided by the Prancing Horse.

So many emotions that only those driving a Ferrari can experience.

For all Ferrari enthusiasts, there were also many moments of entertainment within the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Hospitality: unique occasions to consolidate team spirit, confront each other and share passions and so much enjoyment.

After the Spielberg stage, the fourth round of the season will move to Portugal, on 12 and 13 July at the historic Estoril circuit.

Discover all the other stages, insights and events of the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge 2023 by visiting our website - Ferrari.com



