Beautiful Burgundy with Ferrari Tour

Ferrari Tour events have continued over the last few days of May in the enchanting landscapes of Burgundy.

Twenty-four Ferrari owners and enthusiasts travelled through the countryside of this central-eastern region of France, and were fascinated by these territories rich in art, history and culinary traditions of yesteryear.

The Ferrari Tour calendar continues with the fourth stop in the Hungarian capital, from 17 to 19 June, for a special adrenalin-filled event on your Ferrari.