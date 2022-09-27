An exciting weekend at Silverstone for Passione Ferrari

The Silverstone circuit welcomed hundreds of Ferraristi and fans from all over Europe during the two-day Passione Ferrari event on 17 and 18 September.

Many activities and attractions welcomed visitors, such as the display of the Ferrari range, with the 296 GTB and Ferrari Roma as the absolute stars, and some of the iconic cars of the past.

A veritable Auditorium also welcomed the most curious Ferraristi, who were able to discover the secrets aspects of the Ferrari world told directly by its protagonists. A schedule full of appointments with the Ferrari Classiche Department, the details of the certification and the secrets of the archive that holds the 75-year history of Ferrari cars, with the Ferrari 296 GTS, the latest V6 sports spider berlinetta explained in technical detail to discover the world of Ferrari Fun to Drive. There were also all the GT Sports Activities and exclusive interviews with the Ferrari UK Challenge drivers who battled it out on Silverstone track over the two-day event.

Saturday ended with an exclusive Ferrari-style dinner directly on the circuit, which combined a gourmet menu with a top-class music entertainment show.

Many activities also took place at the track: the exclusive test drives of Ferrari cars such as the 296 GTB and the Ferrari Roma; the grid walk and the paddock & garage tour to savour the racing DNA and experience the thrills at the heart of the track; the Ferrari Parade, one of the highlights of the Passione Ferrari weekend, which brought together customers and fans with their cars directly on the starting grid for two truly thrilling laps around the track.

The Passione Ferrari calendar continues with its last stop at the Mugello International Circuit on 8 and 9 October.

