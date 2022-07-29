A fantastic weekend at Hockenheim for Passione Ferrari

On 23 and 24 July, hundreds of Ferraristi and fans from all over Europe filled the German circuit of Hockeneheim during the two-day Passione Ferrari event.

From the early hours of the morning, the Prancing Horse community poured into the paddock filling the car park of the German circuit, creating a varied assortment of models from yesterday and today.

Many activities and attractions welcomed visitors, such as the Ferrari range exhibition, with the 296 GTB and the Ferrari Roma as the absolute stars, and some of the iconic cars of the past such as the 288 GTO, the Ferrari Enzo and the F40 along with the Ferrari Approved area, a selection of pre-owned cars and cars certified directly by Ferrari.

A veritable Auditorium also welcomed the most curious Ferraristi, who were able to discover the secrets of aspects of the Ferrari world told directly by its protagonists. A schedule full of appointments with the Ferrari Classiche Department, the details of the certification and the secrets of the archive that holds the 75-year history of Ferrari cars, with the Ferrari 296 GTS, the latest V6 sports spider berlinetta explained in technical detail to discover the world of Ferrari Fun to Drive. There were also all the GT Sports Activities and exclusive interviews with the Ferrari Challenge drivers who battled it out on the Hockenheim track over the two-day event

Also in the paddock, our Ferrari enthusiasts were able to tune up their Ferraris directly in the Ferrari Service Clinic, a workshop set up for the occasion where expert Ferrari professionals carried out real check-ups on the guests' cars. Also on display in the Ferrari Clinic were the latest Ferrari Genuine accessories and spare parts, introduced by official and specialised personnel.

Saturday ended with an exclusive Ferrari-style dinner on the circuit terrace, which combined a gourmet menu with a top-class music entertainment show.

Many activities also took place at the track: the exclusive test drives of Ferrari cars such as the 296 GTB and the Ferrari Roma; the grid walk and the paddock & garage tour to savour the racing DNA and experience the thrills at the heart of the track; the Ferrari Parade, one of the highlights of the Passione Ferrari weekend, which brought together customers and fans with their cars directly on the starting grid for two truly thrilling laps around the track.

Passione Ferrari weekend was full of excitement: the Ferrari community could meet again in Germany after a two-year absence.

The Passione Ferrari calendar continues after the summer break with the next round at the Silverstone circuit on 17 and 18 September.

Contact your nearest Official Ferrari Dealer to discover the full Ferrari driving activities offer and join our community.