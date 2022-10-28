A dream getaway to Ibiza with Ferrari Tour

The 2022 Ferrari Tour season found its perfect conclusion in the wonderful setting of the island of Ibiza over the weekend of 30 September to 2 October.

This tour dedicated to our enthusiastic women drivers saw twenty-six of them from all over Europe drive through and discover the roads of the Spanish island, among enchanted beaches and breathtaking landscapes, on board their Ferraris

Lots of driving fun amidst bends and places to discover, moments of sharing and typical local experiences were the ingredients of this Ferrari Tour Women's Edition: an event studied down to the smallest detail to involve the Ferrari women driver community in an unforgettable three days in which to live out their passion for driving to the full. But it's not all excitement behind the wheel for our Ferrari women drivers. There were also many activities that allowed them to get to know the local culture and cuisine, fully immersing themselves in the naive spirit that has always characterised Ibiza.

Community, strong emotions and driving passion: these are the key words that will long remain in the memories of the women participating in this Ferrari Tour edition

If you would like to find out how you can participate in the next Ferrari event, contact your official Ferrari dealer directly and stay updated on Ferrari.com.