The year of the 312 T

The T stood for the transversal gearbox, in a 90-degree angle to the engine. This solution led to a compact engine and an improved weight distribution. After 11 years the Scuderia regained the Drivers’ Title with Niki Lauda, thanks to his 5 wins, 8 places on the podium, 9 pole positions and 12 times in the points in 14 races. The Constructors’ Title was won thanks to the contribution of Clay Regazzoni, who won the Italian GP. This was the end of the domination by V8s with the first V12-cylinder winning the Championship with almost 500bhp.