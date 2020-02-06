At Monza, in 1958, the first (and only) race between European single seaters and the American cars that ran on Indianapolis type oval circuits was held
Ferrari entered two cars in this race while Maserati entered with one.
The Ferrari 412 MI – indicating the 4000 cc capacity 12 cylinder engine prepared for this race – had a specially built engine and chassis and was driven by Musso and Hawthorn. They took turns in the driving seat over the three 267 Km legs that the race was divided into, for the race total of 500 miles (just over 800 Km).
This car did not achieve the results anticipated, to the extent that Ferrari dropped the project and did not go to Indianapolis, even though a number of different cars had already been developed for the race on various occasions.
Engine
Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
Bore/stroke 77 x 72 mm
Unitary displacement 335.27 cc
Total displacement 4023.32 cc
Compression ratio 9.9 : 1
Maximum power 329 kW (447 hp) at 7700 rpm
Power per litre 111 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed six Weber 42 DCN carburettors
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frametubular steel
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear suspension de Dion, twin radius arms, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar